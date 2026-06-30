Private bus operators report revenue loss after women’s free travel scheme, says Kerala Transport Minister

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: Reporting a daily revenue loss of Rs 1500-2500 for many private buses following the implementation of the Priyadarshini free travel scheme for women, the Transport Minister CP John on Monday said the issue has been taken seriously and would examine measures to address the concerns of private bus operators.
The minister said the impact of the Priyadarshini scheme has not been uniform across the state. In taluks such as Neyyattinkara, where the number of private buses is comparatively low, the scheme has had little effect on operators. Similarly, in Malappuram, where KSRTC services are relatively fewer, private buses have not witnessed significant losses.
However, in regions where KSRTC and private buses operate in almost equal numbers, women passengers have largely opted for KSRTC buses offering free travel. As a result, the daily collections of several private buses have fallen by around 1500-2500, the minister informed the Assembly, adding that the government would address the issue after careful consideration.
Noting that the government does not view the private bus sector merely as a private business but as a group of investors who shoulder a significant share of the state's public transport system, CP John said, the government hence reduced the motor vehicle tax for private buses by 50% in the state budget. However, the minister acknowledged that the concession translates to an annual benefit of only around Rs 50000 for an operator.
On vehicle modifications, the minister said the state is bound by the centre's regulations but clarified that modifications that do not compromise safety could be permitted. He said excessive lighting and high-noise modifications would not be approved, while discussions are under way on issues such as permissible colour codes and other non-hazardous fittings.
To encourage responsible driving from a young age, the Transport Department is considering introducing pre-licence training in the Higher Secondary curriculum in coordination with the General Education Department. The programme would familiarise students with vehicles, traffic rules and road safety so that those turning 18 by the end of Plus Two could obtain their driving licences during the vacation period. The minister noted that around 1.5 lakh people apply for driving licences every month, including both fresh applicants and renewals, amounting to nearly 18 lakh applications annually.
The government is also considering restoring KSRTC services that were discontinued during the COVID-19 pandemic. KSRTC has been directed to study the viability of restarting such routes, as several of the suspended services had reportedly been profitable before they were withdrawn due to the pandemic, the minister said.
The minister also said the government is working to eliminate delays in obtaining online appointments for driving licence services. Issues related to delays and technical glitches in the online modules were discussed with Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, and officials have indicated that the problems are expected to be resolved within a week.