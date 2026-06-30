Private bus operators report revenue loss after women’s free travel scheme, says Kerala Transport Minister

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: Reporting a daily revenue loss of Rs 1500-2500 for many private buses following the implementation of the Priyadarshini free travel scheme for women, the Transport Minister CP John on Monday said the issue has been taken seriously and would examine measures to address the concerns of private bus operators.

The minister said the impact of the Priyadarshini scheme has not been uniform across the state. In taluks such as Neyyattinkara, where the number of private buses is comparatively low, the scheme has had little effect on operators. Similarly, in Malappuram, where KSRTC services are relatively fewer, private buses have not witnessed significant losses.

However, in regions where KSRTC and private buses operate in almost equal numbers, women passengers have largely opted for KSRTC buses offering free travel. As a result, the daily collections of several private buses have fallen by around 1500-2500, the minister informed the Assembly, adding that the government would address the issue after careful consideration.

Noting that the government does not view the private bus sector merely as a private business but as a group of investors who shoulder a significant share of the state's public transport system, CP John said, the government hence reduced the motor vehicle tax for private buses by 50% in the state budget. However, the minister acknowledged that the concession translates to an annual benefit of only around Rs 50000 for an operator.