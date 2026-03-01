CM to open phase I of Wayanad project today

KALPETTA: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the first phase of the model township developed at Elston Estate in Kalpetta for the rehabilitation of Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide survivors at 11am on Sunday. He will hand over title deeds to the beneficiaries during the function.

The chief minister will also inaugurate the construction of an annex block at Kalpetta General Hospital, being built with funds from the Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE).

Preparations for the inauguration of the survivor housing project were reviewed on Saturday under the chairmanship of District Collector D R Meghasree. With an estimated 10,000 people from various districts expected to attend the event, authorities have decided to regulate the entry of heavy vehicles through the Kozhikode and Kannur passes on Sunday.

Traffic restrictions will be enforced by the Churam Protection Committee, Civil Defence personnel and volunteers. The police have also imposed traffic curbs in Kalpetta town and along the bypass from 8am onwards.