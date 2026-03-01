Customs orders release of gold seized by police from Karipur to owner

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the police claim of having the mandate to seize trafficked gold, the Customs Commissioner (Appeals) has quashed the seizure of 227 grams of gold by Kerala police from a Gulf returnee and his wife upon their exit from the Kozhikode Airport in 2022. After the police handed over the confiscated gold to the Customs, the latter had ordered its complete confiscation. However, on appeal, the confiscation was done away with and the owner of the gold has been cleared to claim the consignment by paying the relevant taxes and fine, which is seen as a jolt to the state police.

The gold was seized from Majeed and his wife, who had returned from Dubai. The police claim was that the gold in the form of seven pieces of ornaments were in a concealed state and they were 24 carat in purity. The purity was certified by an assayer, N V Unnikrishnan, an official assayer for the Customs department at Karipur, who also appraised the gold that was seized by the police.

However, the lab test conducted at the customs facility revealed that the ornaments were of 22 carat. The owner argued that 171 grams of gold was purchased after selling their old ornaments and the remaining 56 grams were only purchased afresh.