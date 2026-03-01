Despite HC clearance, 'The Kerala Story 2' fails to draw audience to cinemas

KOCHI: After legal battles, a stay order, and heated discussions on social media over the content of its trailer, The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond was released in theatres on Saturday. However, most of the Malayali audience kept away from watching the movie that hogged headlines for its controversial content.

Following the low audience turnout, shows were cancelled in several theatres across Kerala. “The advance online booking was very low from the very first show. There were only 10 to 15 people in the theatre. In such a situation, it is not a wise decision to screen the film. So shows were cancelled in several theatres,” said Liberty Basheer, president of the Kerala Film Exhibitors Federation (KFEF).

Meanwhile, DYFI workers staged protests and demonstrations in several theatres against the release of the film. The Kerala Story 2 was released in more than 80 theatres in the state.

The Kerala High Court had initially stayed the film’s release, which was originally scheduled for Friday. The stay was later lifted, and permission for the release was granted by a division bench.

According to K Vijayakumar, the president of the Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK), controversial films usually draw more audiences in theatres. “When the trailer becomes controversial and triggers a discussion on social media, more people come to the theatre. Since the High Court also intervened, we expected more people.