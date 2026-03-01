Justice J B Koshy flags livelihood concerns of migrant Christians

PALAKKAD: Former High Court judge J B Koshy on Saturday said sections of Kerala’s migrant Christian population, particularly those living in high-range regions, are facing increasingly difficult living conditions amid rising human-wildlife conflict.

He was inaugurating the Diocesan Community Empowerment Year of the Diocese of Palakkad at Yuvakshetra Institute of Management Studies in Mundur.

Justice Koshy, who chairs a commission appointed by the Kerala government to study the educational, economic and welfare concerns of Christian minorities in the state, said the panel’s findings reflect serious livelihood challenges faced by certain segments of the community. He noted that the commission was constituted following representations from the Syro-Malabar Church, and that its report was prepared with the cooperation of Church leaders and various organisations.

According to him, the commission studied issues affecting communities in coastal as well as high-range areas separately in order to better understand region-specific concerns. In the high-range regions, he said, recurring crop loss and threats linked to wildlife presence have affected livelihoods, making survival increasingly difficult for some families.

At the same time, Justice Koshy clarified that the report is not directed against any other community and is intended solely to document socio-economic conditions and recommend appropriate measures.