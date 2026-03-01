Kerala extends police chief’s tenure by 1 year

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has extended the tenure of State Police Chief Ravada Chandrasekhar by one year. A special cabinet meeting on Saturday approved the decision, in line with the Supreme Court verdict in the Prakash Singh case, as per which DGPs should be given a minimum 2-year tenure.

Chandrasekhar, who took charge as police chief in July 2025, was scheduled to retire on June 30, 2026. His tenure will now continue until July 30, 2027. The apex court’s directive aims to ensure accountability and independence within the police force. The state has previously extended the tenures of former police chiefs in accordance with this verdict.

Other cabinet decisions