Kerala’s most symbolic electoral battlefield

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nemom is not merely another constituency under scrutiny. It is a battleground layered with memory and meaning. In 2016, this seat in Thiruvananthapuram rewrote Kerala’s political script when the BJP’s lotus bloomed here for the first time. The victory cracked the state’s entrenched bipolar order and handed the saffron party its maiden Assembly foothold.

But the breakthrough was short-lived. Five years later, Nemom slipped away and with it, the BJP’s lone presence in the House. Now, the stage is reset. The BJP wants redemption on what it considers its most fertile ground in Kerala. The LDF and the UDF are equally determined to ensure that history does not repeat itself. Nemom, once again, is less about arithmetic and more about assertion. It’s a contest where symbolism weighs as heavily as numbers.

For decades, Nemom alternated between the LDF and the UDF. The 2008 delimitation transformed it into a fully urban constituency, altering its electoral chemistry. In the first election in its present form in 2011, BJP veteran O Rajagopal multiplied the party’s vote share five-fold, though CPM’s V Sivankutty emerged victorious. By 2014, Rajagopal had signalled the shift. Contesting the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat, he topped the Nemom Assembly segment, stunning observers.

Two years later, he defeated Sivankutty in Nemom and became the BJP’s first MLA in Kerala.The pendulum swung back in 2021. Sivankutty reclaimed the seat, defeating BJP heavyweight Kummanam Rajasekharan by 3,949 votes. K Muraleedharan’s entry from the UDF camp turned the contest triangular yet sharply polarised. It blunted the BJP’s attempt to frame Nemom as a straight saffron-versus-Left duel.