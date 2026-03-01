Mathew Antony likely to be surprise candidate of UDF in high-stakes Kanjirappally segment

KOTTAYAM: Even as the UDF sharpens its campaign to unseat the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government, the Congress leadership is weighing a surprise move in Kanjirappally, eyeing a national-level face to reclaim the seat from the LDF.

Sources indicate that the AICC leadership has proposed Adv. Mathew Antony, AICC secretary and Talent Hunt zonal coordinator, as the party’s candidate. Antony, son-in-law of former Supreme Court judge Justice Kurian Joseph, hails from Changanassery and is currently based in Mumbai. He is the AICC secretary in charge of Meghalaya, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh.

Party insiders describe Antony as a resourceful organiser with strong academic and management credentials. A survey reportedly conducted by the Congress high command is said to have favoured his candidature over local aspirants.

Others eyeing the seat include Joseph Vazhakkan and Maria Oommen, elder daughter of Oommen Chandy.

Antony traces his roots to the Karippaparambil family in Kanjirappally, giving him a local connect despite his national role. The leadership believes that in a constituency witnessing high-profile interest, the contest cannot be left solely to local leaders.

With Kerala Congress (M) leader N Jayaraj seeking a fourth consecutive term and the BJP reportedly considering Union Minister of State George Kurian to consolidate Christian votes, the Congress feels a Catholic candidate with national exposure could alter the equation.

“If Union Minister George Kurian becomes the BJP candidate, Kanjirappally will garner national attention. In this scenario, the UDF requires a formidable candidate. Mathew Antony, who works at the national level, would be an ideal choice for the constituency,” a Congress leader said.