‘Rainbow’ bridge adding colour to Perumbalam’s tourism journey

ALAPPUZHA: After Kumbalangi and Kadamakkudy, Perumbalam in Alappuzha district is gearing up to emerge as Kerala’s next tourism village. Nestled in the picturesque Vembanad Lake and bordering Ernakulam and Kottayam districts, Perumbalam is the state’s only island panchayat.

With the inauguration of the state’s longest bridge to the island on March 7, the 16-km-long waterfront is set to transform into a major tourist attraction. Plans are under way to promote homestays, resorts, Chinese fishing nets and other visitor facilities in the island. Perumbalam, just 20 km from Kochi, is fast developing as a leisure destination on the outskirts of the Kochi metropolitan area.

Panchayat president C R Girish said Perumbalam has already launched responsible tourism initiatives and has been declared a women-friendly tourism destination. “There are no major industries on the island, but traditional livelihoods such as coir making, mat weaving, clam processing and inland farming remain active. Around 10,000 people live on the 1,461-hectare island, which stretches 7 km in length and about 2 km in width,” he said.

The newly constructed ‘rainbow’ bridge connects Perumbalam to Vaduthala in Arookutty and is seen as a milestone in the island’s development. The panchayat is preparing comprehensive tourism development plans, including the establishment of more homestays and resorts. At present, three resorts and homestays are operational, while several new applications are under consideration. However, Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms remain a major hurdle, and the issue has been taken up with both the state and Union governments, Girish said.