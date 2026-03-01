‘Rainbow’ bridge adding colour to Perumbalam’s tourism journey

ALAPPUZHA: After Kumbalangi and Kadamakkudy, Perumbalam in Alappuzha district is gearing up to emerge as Kerala’s next tourism village. Nestled in the picturesque Vembanad Lake and bordering Ernakulam and Kottayam districts, Perumbalam is the state’s only island panchayat.
With the inauguration of the state’s longest bridge to the island on March 7, the 16-km-long waterfront is set to transform into a major tourist attraction. Plans are under way to promote homestays, resorts, Chinese fishing nets and other visitor facilities in the island. Perumbalam, just 20 km from Kochi, is fast developing as a leisure destination on the outskirts of the Kochi metropolitan area.
Panchayat president C R Girish said Perumbalam has already launched responsible tourism initiatives and has been declared a women-friendly tourism destination. “There are no major industries on the island, but traditional livelihoods such as coir making, mat weaving, clam processing and inland farming remain active. Around 10,000 people live on the 1,461-hectare island, which stretches 7 km in length and about 2 km in width,” he said.
The newly constructed ‘rainbow’ bridge connects Perumbalam to Vaduthala in Arookutty and is seen as a milestone in the island’s development. The panchayat is preparing comprehensive tourism development plans, including the establishment of more homestays and resorts. At present, three resorts and homestays are operational, while several new applications are under consideration. However, Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms remain a major hurdle, and the issue has been taken up with both the state and Union governments, Girish said.
Road infrastructure within the island remains limited, as all roads are owned by the panchayat and are narrow. With the bridge now completed, major roads are expected to be handed over to the Public Works Department for widening and development.
“There is immense potential for water sports and other recreational activities, which we plan to introduce without disturbing the fragile ecosystem of the lake,” the panchayat president added.
Designed as a bowstring arch structure, the 1,157-m-long bridge is 11 m wide and comprises 30 spans, including three navigation spans. While 27 spans measure 35 m each, the three central spans extend to 55 m. The arch bracings of the bridge are rainbow-coloured, prompting residents to dub it ‘rainbow bridge’. The bridge features a 7.5-m-wide carriageway and 1.5-m-wide footpaths on both sides. Approach roads on either end together cover 650 m. The Rs100-crore project is funded by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), with construction carried out by the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society.
The bridge is part of a broader connectivity initiative linking the Cherthala-Arookutty road with the Vaikom-Poothotta-Tripunithura State Highway via Perumbalam. In future phases, additional bridges are planned to connect Perumbalam to Vattavayal Island and from Vattavayal to Poothotta. Once completed, the three-link network is expected to significantly improve road connectivity between Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Kottayam districts, paving the way for enhanced tourism and economic growth in the region.