Summer rain, dip in temperature provide relief from forest fires in Kerala

KOCHI: Ending a two-month-long dry spell, summer showers started lashing Kerala this week bringing relief from the soaring temperature and concerns of a harsh summer. The brief spell also brought relief to the forest department which has been striving to control wildfire. Though the summer season starts normally on March 1, Kerala has been experiencing hot conditions from the last week of January in recent years.

Kannur district had recorded 40.4 degree Celsius on February 25 last year. But the maximum temperature which crossed 35 degree Celsius in five districts on Monday recorded a decline on Thursday.

The forest fire season in Kerala starts on January 1 and normally extends to mid-May. However, the state received intermittent summer rains during March and April during the past two years, which helped reduce forest fires. The forest department hopes that the rain will continue for a couple of weeks.

“This year there has been 115 incidents of forest fire which destroyed around 236 hectares of forest. This was only surface fire and the dense forest cover has not been affected. The two days of summer rains have helped reduce the temperature and sprouting of grass. If there is no rain for a week, the situation will turn grim. If we receive intermittent rain it will be a relief,” said forest conservator M V G Kannan.

On February 15, Kottamanpara under Ranni forest division had reported an incident of wild fire which continued raging in the areas under Rajambara forest station. The residents of Seethathode had complained that the wild animals have started entering into human habitations after the incident. Another incident of forest fire was reported in Manakad area in Palakkad district on January 23.