Two CPM members in custody for obstructing cops; police association condemns attack

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two CPM members have been taken into police custody in connection with an incident in Nagaroor, where a police jeep was allegedly obstructed, and officers verbally abused and threatened. The accused, Ratheesh, secretary of the CPM Vellalloor local committee and Vishnu, branch secretary, surrendered before the Attingal DySP office on Saturday. Police have registered a case against nine persons under non-bailable sections in connection with the incident. Seven more accused are yet to be apprehended.

The incident took place when the police reached the area to issue notices to CPM-DYFI workers in a case related to the destruction of flex boards put up by Congress workers.

According to police, the officers, including the sub-inspector, were prevented from carrying out their official duties and were allegedly subjected to abusive language and attempts to intimidate and attack them. The issue triggered widespread debates after the video of the incident went viral on social media. Meanwhile, the Kerala Police Officers’ Association (KPOA) has strongly condemned the alleged misconduct against the police officers.

In a statement, the association said that while protests are a democratic right of citizens and political organisations, it is the duty of the police to register cases and investigate complaints arising from such incidents as part of their official responsibilities.