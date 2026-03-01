‘We have been singing for 25 years... none needs to claim us, nor fear’

Why are there no women in your team?

It is unplanned. We still do jamming with Abhirami; there are girls and women who come as guests for our programmes, like how Theertha did in Palakkad. Our initial team just gets added up in the same format it was launched, that’s all.

How do you see the popularisation of bhajans which is quite a trend even in north India?

There are reports that alcoholism and similar habits have reduced among youth, especially in places like Bengaluru. If bhajans have played a part, it is a good trend.

Why do you think youth is getting attracted to this?

I feel it has a lot to do with post-Covid stress. They may have felt this kind of music and the activities associated with it gives them maximum relief and sustained peace. Presentation is important too. The quality nowadays is very high, in the way they behave and the instruments they use. For instance, the north Indian bhajan team ‘Backstreet Siblings’. Basically, if there is someone to inspire, many come to enjoy the vibe.

How has it influenced your growing up years, to groom your behaviour?

Hugely. Maybe our life in itself was formed because of this. One of our common friends was talking about a group member, how his way of speaking has changed after coming into bhajans. He was reserved. But now, he interacts better. For us, our friendship was in this, our discussions too.

Let’s come to the highly controversial ‘ganageetham’. In many places where it was sung, there were counters to it. An old video of you singing it has gone viral. Yet, it isn’t in your concerts now...

That video was from Al Ain. It was sung on request by the organisers. Our listeners include all kinds of people. So, we don’t want to sing anything that might create a tussle between the listeners. There might be people in our team itself who may or may not like it. So our contention is why even include something that could create any kind of friction. So, we discussed it between ourselves and decided we will sing bhajans that can be enjoyed by all. And it’s not that we will never sing it. But as of now, we have decided we will not sing it. We would have sung it if we were heard by just one kind of people. When that isn’t the case, it’s better we don’t sing it for now.

Is there any other song that you have decided not to sing?

No. There are many songs which we want to sing but haven’t been able to.

TNIE team: Cithara Paul, Aparna Nair, Parvana K B, Aswin Asok Kumar, Harikrishna B B P Deepu (photos) Pranav V P (video)