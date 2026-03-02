A tale of faith: Portuguese family finds new hope in Muthappan

KANNUR: For Portuguese theatre practitioner and researcher Filipe Pereira, theyyam was never just a spectacle. It became faith, family, and a recurring homecoming. While visitors from across the world gather in kavus across Kannur and neighbouring districts to witness the ritual performance where a mortal transforms into a deity, Pereira stepped beyond observation into devotion. And now, he is not merely a scholar of theyyam, but a believer in Kannur’s own Muthappan.

On Saturday, that devotion found expression at the Vengara Thekeel Tharavadu Muthappan Podikkalam. During the Muthappan theyyam performance, it was a deeply personal moment for the 63-year-old — once a non-believer. The ritual was sponsored by him as an offering in gratitude for the blessing of a child he and his wife, Madina Ziganshina, a Russian artist, had long prayed for. When the deity, in full theyyam form, lifted and blessed their son, the couple stood in quiet reflection, recalling their long journey to find solace in Muthappan.

For the past four years, Pereira has been sponsoring a Muthappan Theyyam at the Vengara Thekeel Tharavadu Muthappan Podikkalam at two-year intervals. Continuing the tradition, he and his family arrived in Vengara nearly a month ago to prepare for this year’s offering.

Pereira first travelled to Kannur 12 years ago, driven by academic interest. A performer, theatre director, and researcher in the ethnography of performance, he had come to understand what makes theyyam one of the most intense ritual art forms in the world. What he encountered was more than performance.

He was captivated by the moment when a performer, adorned in elaborate costume and makeup, ceases to be a person and is received as a living deity. The experience altered the course of his research, and eventually, his life. He returned again and again, each visit deepening his connection.