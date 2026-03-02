Gajaasthram: A drone’s answer to tame the mighty elephants

THRISSUR: Every festival season in Kerala carries with it a paradox — devotion and spectacle on one side and the lurking risk of chaos on the other. Caparisoned elephants, central to temple rituals, sometimes turn violent amid blaring music, fireworks and swelling crowds. When that happens, seconds matter.

It is in this challenging situation involving tradition and safety that a group of veterinarians led by Dr P B Giridas has introduced Gajaasthram — a drone-aided chemical immobilisation technology designed to tranquilise violent elephants without close human contact.

The technology was unveiled by Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan in Thrissur on Sunday.

Darting a violent elephant always meant one thing: proximity. Veterinarians armed with dart guns had to move within range of an agitated animal. Veterinarians Dr Gopakumar and Dr Prabhakaran lost their lives years ago while attempting to sedate elephants that had run amok during festivals.

“With a drone and remote control, we can dart an elephant with precision,” said Dr Giridas, an elephant expert who spearheaded the initiative. “The injection of the medicine can also be administered using remote control, replacing the gun. At present, we use dart guns, which require a certain proximity to a violent animal. To avoid casualties and save time, a drone facility can be used.”