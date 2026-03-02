Gajaasthram: A drone’s answer to tame the mighty elephants

THRISSUR: Every festival season in Kerala carries with it a paradox — devotion and spectacle on one side and the lurking risk of chaos on the other. Caparisoned elephants, central to temple rituals, sometimes turn violent amid blaring music, fireworks and swelling crowds. When that happens, seconds matter.
It is in this challenging situation involving tradition and safety that a group of veterinarians led by Dr P B Giridas has introduced Gajaasthram — a drone-aided chemical immobilisation technology designed to tranquilise violent elephants without close human contact.
The technology was unveiled by Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan in Thrissur on Sunday.
Darting a violent elephant always meant one thing: proximity. Veterinarians armed with dart guns had to move within range of an agitated animal. Veterinarians Dr Gopakumar and Dr Prabhakaran lost their lives years ago while attempting to sedate elephants that had run amok during festivals.
“With a drone and remote control, we can dart an elephant with precision,” said Dr Giridas, an elephant expert who spearheaded the initiative. “The injection of the medicine can also be administered using remote control, replacing the gun. At present, we use dart guns, which require a certain proximity to a violent animal. To avoid casualties and save time, a drone facility can be used.”
The drone, he explained, can be operated from a distance of up to 500m, offering both safety and flexibility. In many instances, elephants that panic during festivals move away from the crowd and illuminated temple premises into darker, deserted areas. Locating and approaching them in such situations is challenging and dangerous.
By deploying a drone, veterinarians can track the animal’s location and administer tranquilising medication without adding to the chaos on the ground. The team is also exploring the use of artificial intelligence assistance to identify specific elephants within a herd — a feature that could prove valuable not just in festival settings but also in managing wild elephants.
“Through AI assistance, an injured elephant can be identified even in a herd of jumbos. Darting can be done with minimal contact,” Dr Giridas said.
The innovation comes against the backdrop of rising instances of elephants turning violent during festival processions. When mahouts are unable to regain control, chemical immobilisation often becomes the last resort. Meanwhile, animal rights activists have voiced concerns over the invasiveness of drone-assisted darting. There are apprehensions that the sound of drones could further agitate elephants.
The initiative is the result of collaborative efforts by Dr Ajith Babu and Dr Manoj Mathew along with Dr Giridas.
