Israel Iran conflict: Kerala postpones SSLC, Plus-II exams in Gulf centres

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In view of the prevailing unrest in the West-Asian region, the general education department has decided to postpone the SSLC and Plus-II examinations scheduled at centres in Gulf countries.

The SSLC exams scheduled on March 5, and the Plus Two exams scheduled on March 5-7 have been postponed, Education Minister V Sivankutty announced on Monday. He also informed that the new exam dates will be informed later. The decision was taken after a meeting chaired by the minister.

"Officials overseeing the conduct of SSLC and Plus-II examinations in Gulf centres have informed the General Education Department that the examinations cannot be held under the current circumstances. They have requested that the examinations scheduled up to March 7 be deferred," a top officer of the department told TNIE. The decision will affect as many as 633 students who were supposed to attend the exams in 7 Gulf centres.



Meanwhile, the minister informed that the department's preparations for smooth conduct of examinations are in full swing.