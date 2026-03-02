Kalpetta township project is a model for resilient recovery, says S Suhas

KOCHI: In the aftermath of the 2024 landslides that devastated Mundakkai and Chooralmala, killing over 230 people and destroying more than 2,000 homes, the challenge before the Kerala government was not merely reconstruction. It was speed, to restore some sense of normalcy. And to rebuild.

The conventional procedures within the government were however inadequate to accommodate this demand for speed. In fact, if the project were to go by the standard process, it could have stretched into years. Something had to give.

“So the government introduced a distinct administrative model that did away with old norms and injected speed into the system,” said S Suhas, special officer of the Kalpetta Township Project, the rehabilitation programme to provide permanent housing for the landslide survivors.

Indeed, rather than relying solely on the traditional file circulation hierarchy, a parallel coordination mechanism was instituted. A high-level committee chaired by the chief minister handled policy alignment and operational reviews under the chief secretary ensured technical and financial bottlenecks were addressed at fixed intervals. But the crucial shift was procedural.