Left seat with rising BJP influence, renewed UDF calculations

PALAKKAD: For over five decades, Malampuzha has symbolised the organisational depth and ideological continuity of the CPM in Kerala. A constituency once described as a ‘VIP seat’ because of the stature of leaders it produced,

Malampuzha now enters the election cycle amid sharper competition, rising BJP confidence and renewed calculations within the UDF. While history overwhelmingly favours the Left, emerging vote data and the 2025 local body poll outcomes suggest the contest is no longer merely about victory margins.

The BJP, significantly, is openly confident of winning the seat this time. Having consolidated its position as the second most powerful force since 2016 and improved its booth-level presence, the party believes the numbers now point to a winnable scenario rather than symbolic growth.

The Congress, meanwhile, is trying to create a ‘vismayam’ by fielding a surprise candidate in A Suresh, former personal assistant to V S Achuthanandan, who represented the assembly for a long time.

The constituency was formed in 1965 and Malampuzha has never elected an MLA outside the CPM. M P Kunhiraman became the first MLA winning the 1965 election. The seat gained statewide prominence in 1980 when E K Nayanar won from Malampuzha and went on to become chief minister.