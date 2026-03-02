Norka sets up 24-hr help desk for verified info

Of the total calls received so far, 137 were from abroad and 244 from within India. All calls have been officially registered and documented for further follow-up action.

Most enquiries were related to the status of flight services, cancellations, travel advisories and safety instructions. Several callers also sought information regarding possible evacuation from Gulf countries and measures to ensure travel safety.

Expatriates in countries affected by the conflict have been advised to rely only on information from official sources. For emergency assistance, they may contact the Norka Roots helpdesk at +91-8802012345 (international missed call) or 1800-425-3939 (toll-free within India).