Offering breathtaking views, Palkkulam Medu is now open to tourists

IDUKKI: In a boost to the district’s tourism offerings, Palkkulam Medu, a scenic hilltop destination long appreciated by trekkers and nature lovers, was formally opened to visitors on Saturday.

Inaugurating the destination, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine said the centre would add fresh momentum to Idukki’s growing tourism sector.

Perched about 12km away from Idukki town, Palkulamedu — the name referring to a hill with a natural freshwater pool at its peak — offers breathtaking panoramic views over the emerald ranges of the Western Ghats, and glimpses of the Idukki Arch Dam and distant towns on clear days.

Under the plan, Palkkulam Medu will welcome up to 100 visitors daily, with trained guides from the forest department ensuring safe, environmentally responsible access. Being a blend of serene landscapes, sunrise and sunset vistas, and trekking paths has made it a favourite among adventure seekers and sustainable tourism enthusiasts.

The minister said the opening marks a milestone in positioning Idukki not just as a destination for popular spots like Hill View Park and wildlife sanctuaries, but also for off-beat, eco-friendly experiences.

Tourism officials said this addition comes at a time when the district is already a strong contributor to Kerala’s tourism growth. “With Palkkulam Medu now open, Idukki’s appeal as a destination for both scenic beauty and active exploration is expected to grow furthermore,” said an official.