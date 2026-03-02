Passenger associations demand restoration of Kollam-Erode Express

KOLLAM: Twelve years after the Kollam–Erode Express was discontinued during gauge conversion work, railway passenger associations have renewed their demand for restoring the service, stating that its absence has affected connectivity and economic activity along the route.

A joint meeting of the Kollam–Sengottai Railway Passenger Association and the Sengottai Railway Passengers Association was held at Sengottai on Sunday, urging the authorities to restart the Kollam–Erode Express. The train, which operated via Sengottai, Madurai and Palani, had earlier functioned as a Kollam–Coimbatore service before being withdrawn during gauge conversion work.

The meeting also demanded that the authorities start Kollam-Tirunelveli passenger services in morning and evening to cater to the requirements of the people. The association representatives appealed to former union minister and BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, to intervene in the issue and facilitate the necessary arrangements.