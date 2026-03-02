Passenger associations demand restoration of Kollam-Erode Express

KOLLAM: Twelve years after the Kollam–Erode Express was discontinued during gauge conversion work, railway passenger associations have renewed their demand for restoring the service, stating that its absence has affected connectivity and economic activity along the route.
A joint meeting of the Kollam–Sengottai Railway Passenger Association and the Sengottai Railway Passengers Association was held at Sengottai on Sunday, urging the authorities to restart the Kollam–Erode Express. The train, which operated via Sengottai, Madurai and Palani, had earlier functioned as a Kollam–Coimbatore service before being withdrawn during gauge conversion work.
The meeting also demanded that the authorities start Kollam-Tirunelveli passenger services in morning and evening to cater to the requirements of the people. The association representatives appealed to former union minister and BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, to intervene in the issue and facilitate the necessary arrangements.
The association pointed out in the meeting that the people from southern Tamil Nadu face umpteen challenges in accessing the capital city’s medical facilities. “Such a train service will be a cost-effective option for people from Tenkasi district to reach Thiruvananthapuram’s Sree Chitra Hospital, Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) and airport,” Sengottai Railway Passengers Association president K H Krishnan.
The association remarked that despite repeated demands from various passenger associations and representatives from both Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the Erode train is yet to become a reality.
Track to progress
Demands include starting Kollam-Tirunelveli passenger services in morning & evening
To improve transportation facilities to textile industries and printing sector in TN