Pinarayi slams Israel’s attack on Iran

KALPETTA: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday condemned Israel’s attack on Iran and the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei, describing the developments as “acts of extreme brutality.”

Speaking at the inauguration of the Mundakkai-Chooralmala township project, the CM said there was no justification for attacking Iran. He termed the targeting of Ayatollah Khamenei and his family an act of grave cruelty, and alleged that certain “rogue nations” led by the US were destabilising global peace.

“India should not remain silent. It must register a strong protest against both the US and Israel. Lakhs of Malayalis living and working in Gulf countries could face serious insecurity if tensions escalate in the region,” he said. “Millions of our brothers and sisters in the Gulf are in panic.

The situation has been triggered by American imperialism. Their close ally is Israel. Both are responsible for creating instability,” Pinarayi said. He said people were being attacked and killed across the world, pushing many countries into turmoil.