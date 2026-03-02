TDB to file plea opposing entry of women into Sabarimala temple

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) will file an affidavit in the Supreme Court opposing the entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple.

The board meeting on Monday passed a resolution in this regard.

Addressing media persons here, board present K Jayakumar and members said the decision was based on the board's statutory obligation to uphold temple customs and traditions.

"The board was formed to preserve customs and rituals at temples. We will contest the SC order (lifting the ban on women in 10-50 age group) and protect customs. An affidavit will be filed in the court," Jayakumar said.

The SC had earlier asked the board to submit its position before March 14.

The board meeting also took a slew of decisions regarding the upkeep of Sabarimala shrine and the annual mandalam makaravilakku festival there.