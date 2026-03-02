Wayanad model township phase-1 done, 178 houses handed over

KALPETTA: Keeping its word to the survivors of the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslides, the state government on Sunday finished the first phase of the Wayanad model township and handed over 178 houses to families who had lost everything in the disaster that struck nearly two years ago on July 30, 2024.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan distributed the title deeds for seven cents of land allotted to each beneficiary at the township developed across 64 hectares at Kalpetta Elston Estate. He also handed over deeds for five acres of land acquired in Meppadi Puthiya village to rehabilitate 13 ST families who were affected by the disaster.

Describing the project as the fulfilment of a commitment made to the victims, Pinarayi said, “The government had promised to rebuild lives with dignity and security. We had assured people that they would not be abandoned. Today, that promise stands honoured.”

The township has been equipped with essential public facilities, including a community hall, disaster shelter, football ground, memorial, shops, water reservoir, sewage treatment plants, underground power distribution network, drainage system and a 9.5 lakh litre water tank. Each house is fitted with a 2 KV solar power unit and will be provided necessary furniture.

The CM also announced the launch of the construction of the Kalpetta General Hospital Annex Complex, funded by KSFE, on the occasion. “The government is also considering shifting the Kalpetta LP School to the township to strengthen educational access for resident families,” he said.