With most families opting elsewhere, who are Congress houses for?

“These families belong to the ‘go zone’ marked by the John Mathai Commission. Though these areas were not directly affected, they are located very close to the landslide site and the families are still living in rented houses without any assistance from the government,” said Naseer Alakkal, convener of the landslide victim action committee, Janashabdam.

“Their demand is for government houses, not for those built by the Muslim League or the Congress. They have discussed the matter with the district administration and a committee headed by the land revenue commissioner has been formed to examine their case,” he said.

From the beginning, the Congress leadership has not provided a clear answer on who the beneficiaries of its housing project will be. In a recent response to TNIE, Congress Wayanad district vice-president Samshad Marakkar said beneficiaries would be selected only after construction is completed.

“Our primary aim is to complete the construction of the houses. There are many families in the Chooralmala-Attamala region who were not included in the government’s official list. Congress will consider including them in our list,” he said.

Also, there are allegations that certain local Congress leaders are attempting to include their relatives in the party’s beneficiary list. However, Marakkar rejected the claims.

“At present, we aren’t collecting applications from anyone. When applications are received, they will be scrutinised by a screening committee. The merit of each case will be examined before a final decision is taken,” he added.