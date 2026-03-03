Carving out a space for a trailblazing artist’s vision

KASARAGOD: The narrow hall of the Kanhangad Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery is awash with images of a man with a handlebar moustache and white hair. From caricatures to abstract art to photographs, 76 works depicting acclaimed sculptor Kanayi Kunhiraman are on display at the ‘Ore Oru Kanayi’ exhibition, being organised by the artists’ collective Chithrakar Kerala. Among the works is a newspaper clip, published in 1957, of Kanayi as a student of the Government College of Fine Arts, in erstwhile Madras (now Chennai), contributing to a sculptor on the college premises.

Many of the works show Kanayi with his creations, the most popular of which is the Yakshi at Malampuzha dam in Palakkad. “To put out a nude sculpture in a public place 50 years ago required a lot of revolutionary thought and courage. His depiction of the yakshi helped alter the way Kerala sees and appreciates art. I am privileged to be able to contribute a painting to the exhibition,” said Palakkad-based Remanan Vasudevan.

Some of the notable contributors include former Lalithakala Akademi chairman Nemom Pushparaj and former secretaries N Balamuralikrishna and Ponniam Chandran. There are also works by Mavelikara Fine Arts College principal Manoj Vyloor, Karakkamandapam Vijayakumar, Sunil Ashokapuram, Sreeja Pallam, and P G Sreenivasan, and Mathrubhumi chief artists K Shareef and Pradeep Kumar.

Fittingly, the exhibition is being hosted in an art gallery that Kanayi himself helped establish during his tenure as chairman of the Lalithakala Akademi. Inaugurated on February 28, the show has been seeing a steady number of visitors. It will run till March 8.