CM Pinarayi Vijayan to open LDF rally against ‘imperialist aggression’ on Iran

KOZHIKODE: Looking to give its own political colour to the ongoing US-Israel strikes on Iran, the LDF has decided to organise a rally against the “imperialist aggression” on March 6. The event will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

The Kozhikode rally comes at a time when the relationship between the CPM and the Muslim community in Kerala is at an all-time low. It may be recalled that the CPM had organised similar rallies in the state when Saddam Hussein was hanged. The campaign helped the party make inroads into the Muslim community that was shaken by the injustice meted out to the Iraqi leader.

Organisers said the rally will be the beginning of the statewide campaign.

The CPM has issued a call to protest the attacks on Iran, which according to it are spreading unrest in West Asia and the world at large. Addressing an anti-war rally in Ernakulam on Monday, CPM state secretariat member M Swaraj said the party is opposing the military intervention in a sovereign state.

“BJP, Congress and IUML workers want to know why we are protesting the actions against a regime that had persecuted communists. They posed the same questions when we spoke out when Saddam Hussein was killed. We will protest whenever there is outside intervention in a sovereign country,” Swaraj said.