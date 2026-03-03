CM Pinarayi Vijayan to open LDF rally against ‘imperialist aggression’ on Iran

KOZHIKODE: Looking to give its own political colour to the ongoing US-Israel strikes on Iran, the LDF has decided to organise a rally against the “imperialist aggression” on March 6. The event will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
The Kozhikode rally comes at a time when the relationship between the CPM and the Muslim community in Kerala is at an all-time low. It may be recalled that the CPM had organised similar rallies in the state when Saddam Hussein was hanged. The campaign helped the party make inroads into the Muslim community that was shaken by the injustice meted out to the Iraqi leader.
Organisers said the rally will be the beginning of the statewide campaign.
The CPM has issued a call to protest the attacks on Iran, which according to it are spreading unrest in West Asia and the world at large. Addressing an anti-war rally in Ernakulam on Monday, CPM state secretariat member M Swaraj said the party is opposing the military intervention in a sovereign state.
“BJP, Congress and IUML workers want to know why we are protesting the actions against a regime that had persecuted communists. They posed the same questions when we spoke out when Saddam Hussein was killed. We will protest whenever there is outside intervention in a sovereign country,” Swaraj said.
‘Don’t make Khamenei a martyr’
Meanwhile, some Salafi groups in the state have resented portraying the slain Iranian leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as a ‘martyr’ to the Muslim cause. They point out that though the US-Israeli aggression should be strongly condemned, the persecution of Sunni Muslims by the Shia regime should not be overlooked.
In a Facebook post, Wisdom Islamic Organisation leader Abdul Malik Salafi said that getting killed by Israeli bombs will not make anyone holy. “The people of Syria and Iraq will tell you of the persecution unleashed by the Rafidi (Shia) government. The jubilation in the Syrian streets the other day is proof of what they experienced,” he said.
Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen state secretary Haneef Kayakkkodi said the cruelties unleashed by the Shia state should not be forgotten even while unequivocally condemning the Israeli attacks.
It may be recalled that Panakkad Sayyid Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal had hailed Khamenei as a “martyr,” saying that his “sacrifice” will be an inspiration in the fight against injustices.
Stay in touch with Indian missions, avoid rumours: CM
T’Puram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday urged expatriates in West Asia to strictly follow the instructions of local authorities and administrations in the countries where they reside.
He also advised them to remain in constant contact with Indian embassies and consulates and to rely solely on official information issued by them.
“The government is coordinating closely with the Union Ministry of External Affairs at all levels to ensure the safety of expatriates.
NORKA is also intervening to provide necessary assistance,” the chief minister said. Noting that the crisis in Gulf countries is causing deep concern, he described the region as a “second home” built on the hard work and sweat of lakhs of Malayalis.