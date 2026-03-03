CPM leader R Sahadevan dies at 76

KOLLAM: Former CPM Kollam district secretariat member and long-time Kottarakkara area committee secretary, R Sahadevan, 76, passed away at a private hospital in Ernakulam owing to Kidney disease on Sunday.

He was the state vice president of the cashew workers centre. Sahadevan entered the public sphere through SFI at St John’s College, Anchal. He was a prominent activist in the Kottarakkara taluk of Kerala Socialist Youth Federation (KSYF).

He entered into activism as the Kottarakkara area committee secretary of the agricultural workers union during the Micha Bhoomi strike. He served as the CPM Vettikkavala Ummannoor local committee secretary and a member of the party’s district secretariat for a long time.