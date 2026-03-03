Israel Iran conflict: Special attention on Kochi as State intensifies surveillance

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Wary of the ongoing war between Iran and US-Israel combine creating repercussions in the state, the police have intensified surveillance across Kerala with special attention being given to Ernakulam, which houses a Jewish synagogue frequented by Israeli tourists.

Intelligence sources told TNIE that around 400 Israeli tourists are currently present in the state and measures have been taken to ensure that the showdown in West Asia does not precipitate any law and order issues in the state.

The domino effect of the Gaza war was lightly felt in April 2024 when two Australian women tourists of Jewish origin were booked by the Fort Kochi police for tearing down pro-Palestine posters.

Following the onset of the deadly war between Iran and US-Israel, the Ministry of Home Affairs had sent a missive to the state governments instructing them to take measures to prevent any untoward incident from unfolding in the country in conjunction with the high-voltage clashes raging in West Asia.

Highly placed police sources said senior-most officers from the state had a virtual meeting with the bureaucrats from the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday where measures that ought to be taken in the backdrop of the war were finalised.