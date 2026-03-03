Israel Iran conflict: Special attention on Kochi as State intensifies surveillance

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Wary of the ongoing war between Iran and US-Israel combine creating repercussions in the state, the police have intensified surveillance across Kerala with special attention being given to Ernakulam, which houses a Jewish synagogue frequented by Israeli tourists.
Intelligence sources told TNIE that around 400 Israeli tourists are currently present in the state and measures have been taken to ensure that the showdown in West Asia does not precipitate any law and order issues in the state.
The domino effect of the Gaza war was lightly felt in April 2024 when two Australian women tourists of Jewish origin were booked by the Fort Kochi police for tearing down pro-Palestine posters.
Following the onset of the deadly war between Iran and US-Israel, the Ministry of Home Affairs had sent a missive to the state governments instructing them to take measures to prevent any untoward incident from unfolding in the country in conjunction with the high-voltage clashes raging in West Asia.
Highly placed police sources said senior-most officers from the state had a virtual meeting with the bureaucrats from the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday where measures that ought to be taken in the backdrop of the war were finalised.
Sources said three aspects- general protests taking place in the wake of assassination of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, safety of international tourists and safety of Keralites stranded in the conflict zones- were discussed in the meeting.
In Ernakulam which houses a Synagogue in Mattancherry, the city police have been directed to enhance surveillance. General precautionary measures that are taken during similar occasions have been put in place, sources added.
Several organisations, including the CPM and the SDPI, had taken out protests against the attack on Iran. The cops are keeping a vigil on both pro-Iran and anti-Iran organisations to forestall potential clashes.
Social media platforms are also being monitored to identify content that could vitiate social harmony.
West Asia-bound vessel docks at Kollam port
Kollam: Owing to the tensions prevailing in West Asia, an offshore vessel docked at the port in Kollam on Monday, said an official with the Kollam Port. The vessel, Zaki Vision, sailing under the flag of Saint Kitts and Nevis, arrived at Kollam Port on Monday morning. “The ship was on its maiden voyage from Hong Kong to Saudi Arabia. It is used as a support vessel for offshore maritime operations. The ship had sought permission to berth at the port in view of the conflict in West Asia, on Sunday,” the port official said. No visitors are allowed on board except port officials. The duration of the stay is not yet informed and if any other ship is required to be berthed at the port, we can move the ship to the outer area, the official said.
LDF and UDF supporting Iran for votes: BJP
Thiruvananthapuram: Terming Gulf countries as “Malayalis’ second home,” which significantly supports Kerala’s economy, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticised both the LDF and UDF for backing Iran in the name of religion, calling it part of appeasement politics. He described this as a “surprising stand” and said it could further marginalise certain communities. Rajeev also stressed that the Union government should prioritise the security of lakhs of Malayalis living in Gulf countries. “Both fronts do not prioritise the safety of Kerala’s people; they are supporting theocracy for a few votes,” he said in a press release. Referring to recent developments in Iran and attacks affecting Gulf nations, he urged both countries to act to prevent the conflict from spreading further.