Kerala’s high-wire fiscal balancing act

KOCHI: As a double-edged sword in policy making, subsidies are a convenient political tool and a damaging fiscal policy. Across India, states routinely spend vast sums on free electricity, farm-loan waivers and consumption support to ease the cost of living.

Yet Kerala, often labelled a welfare-heavy state, quietly runs one of the leanest subsidy regimes in the country — particularly in electricity — even as it struggles to keep a tight leash on its finances. Finance Commission assessments and state budget documents show that Kerala’s explicit subsidies, measured as a share of gross state domestic product (GSDP), are markedly lower than those of many large states. The contrast is most visible in the power sector, where Kerala’s subsidy burden is among the lowest in the country.

Unlike Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, or Rajasthan — where free or heavily subsidised electricity for agriculture and households forms a major component of public spending — Kerala follows a restrained model. KSEB does not provide blanket free power. Instead, assistance is limited to lifeline tariffs for low-consumption households and a few welfare categories.

G Madhavankutty, chief economist at Canara Bank, estimates Kerala’s power subsidy at roughly “0.2–0.5% of GSDP”, far below states offering universal free supply.

Lekha Chakraborty, professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, says the 16th Finance Commission’s analysis also places Kerala among the lowest in per-capita electricity subsidy — about Rs 155 on average in recent years, with an absolute subsidy of roughly Rs 842 crore in 2023-24 for a population of around 3.5 crore.