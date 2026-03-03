Key Kochi Muziris Biennale venues to go barrier-free

KOCHI: The Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF) has rolled out a major accessibility upgrade across key venues of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, marking one of its most comprehensive inclusion efforts yet.

Six prominent sites, including Aspinwall House, Pepper House, Cube Art Spaces, Armaan Cafe and Island Warehouse, have undergone structural and design interventions to enable wheelchair navigation and barrier-free movement.

Foundation officials estimate that nearly 75 per cent of the principal exhibition areas are now accessible to differently-abled visitors.

“The approach reflects a clear institutional shift, positioning accessibility not as an afterthought, but as a core principle that drives cultural production,” said KBF CEO Thomas Varghese. “As a truly people’s Biennale, inclusivity is central to our curatorial and production framework,” he added.