Shafi Parambil bats for Ramesh Pisharody; Congress set to field actor in Palakkad

PALAKKAD: The Congress has almost finalised actor-director Ramesh Pisharody as its candidate from the Palakkad assembly constituency, with senior leaders indicating that his name is the lone recommendation forwarded by the state leadership to the party high command’s screening committee.

According to party sources, the proposal was strongly pushed by MP Shafi Parambil, who continues to wield significant influence in the constituency he represented three times. Leaders said Shafi played a decisive role in shaping the final choice at a time when the district unit was divided over alternative names.

“The name of Pisharody was suggested by Shafi. The selection process was not easy. There were strong opinions from different groups within the party,” a KPCC leader said. A section of senior leaders had backed former KPCC president K Muraleedharan for the seat. However, Muraleedharan is now expected to contest from Vattiyoorkkavu.

Party insiders admitted that Shafi’s organisational grip in Palakkad was a key factor. “No other leader has the same booth-level network and influence in the constituency. There were concerns that ignoring his preference could lead to internal dissent.

When we all fought for Muraleedharan to be the by-election candidate, it was Shafi who brought Rahul Mamkootathil and secured a win with a record margin,” a district leader said. According to sources, by backing Pisharody, the Congress leadership has effectively avoided factional trouble in Palakkad. Leaders now expect the Shafi camp to take full responsibility for the campaign and work unitedly for victory.

With support from the current MLA Rahul, Shafi’s confidant, also expected after recent consultations within the party, the Congress hopes to consolidate its core vote base and attract swing voters by projecting Pisharody’s public appeal.