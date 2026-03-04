CBSE Class X students in Kerala get a Hindi scare; paper turns tough and lengthy

KOCHI: The CBSE Class X Hindi examination turned out to be nightmare for students in the state, with even toppers ruing their decision to opt for the subject ditching Malayalam and French as the second language. Highlighting the seriousness of the issue, parents and teachers of various schools in Kochi said the blow the CBSE dealt the students will cause the next batch to completely forgo Hindi.

“A big salute to CBSE for successfully working towards discouraging students from opting for Hindi for boards from next year,” said Anitha K S, a parent whose daughter found the question paper very tough and lengthy.

According to her, CBSE students in the south follow Hindi Course B.

“This is supposed to be easier than those in the Kendriya Vidyalayas and other north Indian schools. The students were shocked when very challenging Hindi words that they don’t even understand popping up in questions. The children had to spend more than five minutes to understand the questions,” she added.

Another parent, Manju M E, said many questions were tricky, especially in the poem section, which confused students. “In several multiple-choice questions, the options given resembled each other very closely. For students who are not well-versed in Hindi, grasping the nuances of the difference in meaning, and that too in an examination setting, became very difficult,” she said.

According to Rohit S, another parent, the grammar section was another lightning bolt. “The 16-mark grammar questions were completely different in all three sets. The questions were also found to be confusing. Out of the three sets of question papers, namely A, B and C, imagine one student getting a set that has all the tough questions while another gets a comparatively easier one.