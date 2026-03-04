'Chandamama’ dreams to Ayodhya glory

In a small coastal town called Chirala in Andhra Pradesh, a young boy once spent his days between molten gold and ink-stained paper. Today, that boy is an ace illustrator whose work spans Indian mythology, western classics, biographies, murals, and augmented reality installations.

For Rajesh Nagulakonda, art did not start as a hobby. Nor was he trained at a haloed art school. It was more about livelihood. It was inheritance.

However, over the past three decades, he has worked on numerous graphic novels including Magical Animals, Krishna, The Little Alien, Ganesha, Pride and Prejudice, Alice in Wonderland, and Buddha: An Enlightened Life.

And notably, after his mythological illustrations gained widespread attention online, he was asked to create concept artworks for the large-scale murals that now adorn the Dharmapath stretch leading to the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

The Ayodhya project, he says, was not about commercial gain but an opportunity to contribute his skills to something historic. He calls it a “prayer” from deep within.

The beginning

Born into a goldsmith family, Rajesh grew up watching his grandfather mould intricate ornaments from precious metal, while his father ran a printing press. Both professions demanded artistry, and as a child, he assisted in both.

“I had to work from childhood,” he recalls. “My school days were divided between assisting at the printing press and observing the detailing of goldsmith work.”

In a town with limited access to literature, Rajesh recalls, ‘Chandamama’ became his window to illustrated storytelling. “The artworks in Chandamama, crafted by legendary illustrators, were the initial spark for me,” he says.

Rajesh’s early career included banner art, commercial illustrations and printing assignments — everything he created was to earn a living. “I never thought about what I was going to become,” he says. “The only thought that guided me was: I had to work. And that gave me satisfaction.”