Congress set to clear first list of 28 candidates

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress central election committee will shortly clear the first list of 28 candidates submitted by the state leadership.

KPCC president Sunny Joseph and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan submitted the draft list consisting of sitting MLAs and several other leaders whose names were proposed unanimously at the state level, to steering committee chairman Madhusudan Mistry in New Delhi on March 1.

Congress sources said that the final leg of the ‘Puthuyuga yatra’ led by Satheesan has entered Thiruvananthapuram, and the candidate selection process will intensify over the next two days. The screening committee has decided to convene its next meeting in the state after March 7, following the culmination of the yatra. “We plan to arrive at a consensus on the remaining candidates by then,” said a senior Congress leader.

Though it was decided earlier to include all the 20 sitting MLAs, excluding Rahul Mamkootathil and K Babu, in the draft list, there are indications that the leadership has not reached a consensus on certain seats. The leadership is closely examining Perumbavoor, represented by Eldhose Kunnappilly and Thrikkakara represented by Uma Thomas.

However, a leader said that while certain considerations are being made, it does not mean that Congress is replacing the two sitting MLAs.

“We have not taken a final decision on these constituencies. Since this election is very crucial for the Congress, we do not want to make any mistakes,” he said. Apart from sitting MLAs, K Muraleedharan (Vattiyoorkavu), T N Prathapan (Manalur), V T Balram (Thrithala), Aisha Potti (Kottarakara), and O J Janeesh (Kodungallur) have been reportedly included in the first list.