CPI to finalise candidate list for polls on March 8
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPI will finalise the candidate list for the upcoming assembly elections on March 8. The leadership has scheduled meetings of the state executive and state council on that day to finalise the list before taking approval from the central leadership.
The CPI district executives have been asked to convene a meeting to prepare the draft list of candidates in constituencies where the party is contesting.
The state secretariat has decided to not field MLAs who have completed three terms for the upcoming assembly elections. As per the decision, six leaders will be out of the race- E Chandrasekharan (Kanhangad), E K Vijayan (Nadapuram), Chittayam Gopakumar (Adoor), P S Supal (Punalur), G S Jayalal (Chathannoor), and V Sasi (Charayinkeezh).
Though the party secretariat has decided to implement the two-term limit, it decided to give relaxation after considering the sitting MLAs’ performance and winnability factor.