ED questions Sabarimala Tantri Rajeevaru in gold scam probe

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday questioned Sabarimala Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru in connection with the alleged gold scam linked to the Sabarimala temple. The questioning began at around 2.30 pm and was still under way at the time of going to press.

Rajeevaru was granted bail last month by the Kollam Vigilance Court, which had observed that there was “not even an iota of evidence” against him.

On Tuesday, the ED had questioned N Vasu, president of the Travancore Devaswom Board and one of the main accused in the case.

With the latest round of questioning, the agency has so far examined around eight persons in connection with the probe.

Earlier this week, NM Raju, owner of Nedumparambil Credit Syndicate (NCS), was questioned for the second time.

Rajeevaru is suspected to have allegedly deposited approximately Rs 2.5 crore in the firm, though sources indicated that no evidence has so far been found to substantiate the allegation.

Sources said the ED is likely to summon the main accused, Unnikrishnan Potty, in the coming days. Investigators reportedly sought clarification from Rajeevaru regarding his association with Potty and any financial transactions between them.

The agency is also expected to widen its investigation to include former TDB president A Padmakumar, former ministers and others as part of the ongoing probe.