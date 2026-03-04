ED quizzes former TDB prez Vasu

KOCHI: Officials of the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday questioned former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president N Vasu in connection with the alleged Sabarimala gold misappropriation case.

The questioning commenced around 10.30 am at the ED office in Kochi, and continued until evening. Vasu is one of the main accused in the case, which pertains to the alleged misappropriation of gold from the doorframes of the Sabarimala temple. He was granted bail last month by the Kollam Vigilance Court.

According to the investigation, the gold slabs removed from the temple doorframes were initially described as copper in a letter forwarded by Vasu to the Devaswom Board seeking approval.

The Board approved the request on February 26, 2019, and subsequently decided on March 19 to hand over the slabs to Unnikrishnan Potti.

As part of the probe, the ED has so far questioned former Sabarimala administrative officers S Sreekumar and Murari Babu, former TDB secretary S Jayasree, actor Jayaram, and Kalpesh. Sources said the ED team is likely to question more individuals, including Unnikrishnan Potti, in the coming days.