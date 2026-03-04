G Sudhakaran declines CPM membership renewal after Kerala secretary’s remark

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a setback to the Communist Party of India Marxist ahead of the crucial Assembly election, veteran leader G Sudhakaran has openly come out against the party leadership, announcing that he will not renew his membership during the 2026 membership scrutiny period, effectively parting ways with the CPM.
The former minister, who has not been active in the party for some time, shared the decision through a Facebook post along with a video of state secretary MV Govindan stating at a press conference that Sudhakaran does not deserve any consideration.
In his post, Sudhakaran said he did not apply for membership renewal and therefore did not have to pay the levy or subscription.
He noted that the state secretary, while replying to a question at a press conference, used an inappropriate remark implying that he was not a person deserving any consideration and laughed mockingly.
He added that journalists present also burst into laughter on hearing it. According to him, no one has been willing to question or correct any of these matters.
Stating that he does not wish to cause difficulty to the leaders by continuing in the party, Sudhakaran said he has voluntarily decided not to renew his membership during the scrutiny period.
He added that he will continue to stand firm with lakhs of people in upholding the ideals and principles.
In the post, he noted that he stayed away from the state committee in 2022 and has since been functioning as a branch committee member under the Alappuzha district committee.
He wrote that he attended all branch meetings except one, when he suffered an injury in a fall. Sudhakaran stated that after serving as a state committee member for 43 years, the district secretary had not enquired about him even once after he began working at the branch level.
He added that despite having a 63-year membership in the party, he was not given any public programmes by the district secretary in the past five years.
Referring to the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, he said a programme was held at EMS Hall near his house but he did not receive an invitation.
He claimed that he is the only surviving person in the district who had defied the ban in the early days of the Emergency and faced arrest, imprisonment, lock-up assault and a BIR case.
He also alleged that an LC member posted remarks criticising his father. Sudhakaran said that he continued in the party despite experiencing all these issues and has not yielded to any inducements.
He then came to know that a district-level leader had allegedly spoken inappropriately to a “comrade” from Thottapally who had gone to meet the party secretary.