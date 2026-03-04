G Sudhakaran declines CPM membership renewal after Kerala secretary’s remark

Stating that he does not wish to cause difficulty to the leaders by continuing in the party, Sudhakaran said he has voluntarily decided not to renew his membership during the scrutiny period.

He added that he will continue to stand firm with lakhs of people in upholding the ideals and principles.

In the post, he noted that he stayed away from the state committee in 2022 and has since been functioning as a branch committee member under the Alappuzha district committee.

He wrote that he attended all branch meetings except one, when he suffered an injury in a fall. Sudhakaran stated that after serving as a state committee member for 43 years, the district secretary had not enquired about him even once after he began working at the branch level.

He added that despite having a 63-year membership in the party, he was not given any public programmes by the district secretary in the past five years.

Referring to the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, he said a programme was held at EMS Hall near his house but he did not receive an invitation.

He claimed that he is the only surviving person in the district who had defied the ban in the early days of the Emergency and faced arrest, imprisonment, lock-up assault and a BIR case.

He also alleged that an LC member posted remarks criticising his father. Sudhakaran said that he continued in the party despite experiencing all these issues and has not yielded to any inducements.

He then came to know that a district-level leader had allegedly spoken inappropriately to a “comrade” from Thottapally who had gone to meet the party secretary.