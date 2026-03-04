Kannur's Peravoor braces for clash of titans

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The hilly terrains of Kannur’s Peravoor are poised to take centre stage in the upcoming assembly elections, with a high-voltage contest brewing between sitting MLA and Congress state chief Sunny Joseph and CPM’s foremost woman leader K K Shailaja.

Setting the stage for the duel, the CPM’s Kannur district secretariat on Tuesday cleared Shailaja’s name for Peravoor. The party’s state leadership had earlier decided against fielding the former minister from her sitting seat, Mattannur. The final decision on candidates will be taken at the CPM state secretariat meeting on Wednesday and the state committee on Thursday.

There are indications that Shailaja has conveyed to the CPM state leadership that she can reclaim Peravoor, a seat she won in 2006 before losing to Sunny in 2011. However, the party is wary of creating the impression that Shailaja—once hailed as a potential woman chief minister—was being sidelined. “It’s more of a Catch-22.

Keeping her away would have triggered a debate. Initially, she was unwilling to contest from anywhere other than Mattannur, which did not go down well with the leadership and led to the decision not to field her. That’s when she expressed willingness to take up the Peravoor challenge. It appears the central leadership, too, was keen to avoid a perception battle over Shailaja teacher,” CPM sources in Kannur said.

A close look at Peravoor’s inner dynamics suggests the contest will be anything but easy for either side. With a sizeable settler population from central Kerala, the constituency has largely backed the Congress for the past 15 years. It also has a significant Muslim population, adding another crucial factor to the electoral equation.