Permission sought to send messages to CMDRF donors

The petitioners alleged that personal data submitted for official purposes had been accessed and misused for promotional messaging ahead of the assembly elections.

The state government submitted that the communication sent on behalf of the chief minister of the state addressed to the employees regarding the grant of arrears of Dearness Allowances and reinstatement of House Building Advances, which were budgetary assurances, cannot be, by any stretch of imagination, termed to be political in nature.

The messages have been sent to the employees with regard to their service emoluments granted by the government. There is not even any reference to any political party.