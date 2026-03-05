After days of dilemma, League & Congress seal Thiruvambady-Pattambi seat swap

MALAPPURAM: The prolonged uncertainty surrounding the Thiruvambady seat swap has finally been resolved, with the IUML and Congress arriving at a political consensus. As per the agreement, the IUML will relinquish Thiruvambady and instead contest from Pattambi.
A senior IUML leader confirmed that the broader framework of the seat-sharing arrangement is nearly complete, with only minor differences persisting over the proposed exchange of Punalur and Chadayamangalam constituencies in Kollam district. The two parties had earlier sealed an understanding on swapping Kongad and Alathur seats.
Thiruvambady had emerged as the principal flashpoint in the negotiations between the IUML and the Congress. The protracted discussions had reportedly caused unease within the League leadership. In place of Thiruvambady, the IUML had initially proposed Thavanur and Pattambi. However, the suggestion to exchange Thavanur triggered strong resistance from the local Congress leadership, compelling the UDF to shift its focus to Pattambi as a viable compromise.
From the outset of the seat-sharing talks, there was strong indication that Pattambi would eventually be allotted to the IUML in Palakkad district. However, the Congress had floated a proposal to swap Guruvayoor for Pattambi, a move that was firmly rejected by the League leadership. With that chapter closed, the final round of deliberations is now centred on the exchange of Punalur and Chadayamangalam.
“Swapping Kongad and Alathur was a settled matter. The IUML had limited prospects in Kongad. Thiruvambady, however, has historically favoured the UDF, and we were not prepared to concede it without strategic advantage. Pattambi offers significant promise.
The local leadership is confident of victory,” an IUML source said. While the party is unlikely to strictly implement its informal three-term norm, it has decided to sideline certain long-serving MLAs to accommodate younger faces. The leadership is keen to project generational change, with Youth League leaders expected to receive consideration.
The party is expected to unveil its final list of candidates next week. At a state-level meeting held in Wayanad, the leadership authorised state president Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal to take the final call. “We will announce our candidates only after the Congress releases its list,” the source added.