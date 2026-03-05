After days of dilemma, League & Congress seal Thiruvambady-Pattambi seat swap

MALAPPURAM: The prolonged uncertainty surrounding the Thiruvambady seat swap has finally been resolved, with the IUML and Congress arriving at a political consensus. As per the agreement, the IUML will relinquish Thiruvambady and instead contest from Pattambi.

A senior IUML leader confirmed that the broader framework of the seat-sharing arrangement is nearly complete, with only minor differences persisting over the proposed exchange of Punalur and Chadayamangalam constituencies in Kollam district. The two parties had earlier sealed an understanding on swapping Kongad and Alathur seats.

Thiruvambady had emerged as the principal flashpoint in the negotiations between the IUML and the Congress. The protracted discussions had reportedly caused unease within the League leadership. In place of Thiruvambady, the IUML had initially proposed Thavanur and Pattambi. However, the suggestion to exchange Thavanur triggered strong resistance from the local Congress leadership, compelling the UDF to shift its focus to Pattambi as a viable compromise.