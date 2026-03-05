CPI considering Taison Master in Paravoor, N Arun in Muvattupuzha

KOCHI: The CPI is set to retain the Paravoor seat in Ernakulam district, dismissing speculation about a possible seat swap within the LDF. Party sources said there will be no change in the existing seat-sharing arrangement with the CPM, even as internal discussions continue on fielding a strong challenger to Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan in Paravoor. At the same time, the party is close to finalising Ernakulam district secretary N Arun as its candidate in Muvattupuzha.

“One thing is clear — the CPI will contest from the Paravoor constituency. An official announcement will be made after a meeting between the CPI and CPM leaders. There were some preliminary discussions within the LDF regarding a possible seat swap, but there is no situation now that warrants any change,” a party source said.

The party’s assembly and district council meetings on March 5 and the state committee meeting on March 6 are expected to finalise the decision.

On the possible candidates for Paravoor, a CPI district leader said the party is considering names from within and outside the district, and is also exploring the possibility of fielding a common challenger acceptable to both CPI and CPM.