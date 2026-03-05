CPI considering Taison Master in Paravoor, N Arun in Muvattupuzha

KOCHI: The CPI is set to retain the Paravoor seat in Ernakulam district, dismissing speculation about a possible seat swap within the LDF. Party sources said there will be no change in the existing seat-sharing arrangement with the CPM, even as internal discussions continue on fielding a strong challenger to Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan in Paravoor. At the same time, the party is close to finalising Ernakulam district secretary N Arun as its candidate in Muvattupuzha.
“One thing is clear — the CPI will contest from the Paravoor constituency. An official announcement will be made after a meeting between the CPI and CPM leaders. There were some preliminary discussions within the LDF regarding a possible seat swap, but there is no situation now that warrants any change,” a party source said.
The party’s assembly and district council meetings on March 5 and the state committee meeting on March 6 are expected to finalise the decision.
On the possible candidates for Paravoor, a CPI district leader said the party is considering names from within and outside the district, and is also exploring the possibility of fielding a common challenger acceptable to both CPI and CPM.
“Taison Master (E T Taison, CPI MLA from Kaipamangalam) is being considered as a top priority. His personal appeal and identity as a Latin Catholic face in a constituency where the Kottappuram Diocese has considerable influence could be an advantage,” the source said.
Sources said there are internal discussions on a possible swap of the Paravoor seat with Perumbavoor, in which case state executive member K K Ashraf could emerge as an option.
In Muvattupuzha, the CPI is considering N Arun to contest against Congress’ sitting MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan.
“It is a constituency with a strong base for the UDF, particularly the Congress. LDF could secure a win in 2016 when CPI’s Eldho Abraham defeated Joseph Vazhakkan, before Mathew Kuzhalnadan defeated Eldho in 2021. “The party reckons a young leader from the region would be a better option. As of now, no other names are under consideration for Muvattupuzha,” a CPI source said.