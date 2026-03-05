CPM expels PK Sasi after leading rebel convention in Palakkad

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of him leading a meeting of rebel leaders in Palakkad, the CPM expelled senior leader PK Sasi. The former Shoranur MLA had recently stepped down as chairman of the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation.

Speaking at a convention of rebel leaders in Palakkad on Thursday, PK Sasi unleashed scathing attacks on the party leadership, including district secretary EN Suresh Babu. It is in this backdrop that the party decided to expel him from its primary membership.

At the convention held at Chandranagar, Sasi allegedly said that the party’s district secretary had been supporting the spirit mafia. The meeting was attended by several rebel party leaders.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media, EN Suresh Babu challenged PK Sasi to prove his allegations.

"If the allegations raised by Sasi are proven right I'll end my public life. The assets of Sasi must be looked into," he said.