Edamalakkudy youth in Kerala charts forest-to-buyer spice route

IDUKKI: For decades, the absence of roads in Edamalakkudy has dictated the price of its spices. At Chattupara near Adimali, 26-year-old Jayakumar is attempting to change this, one packet of pepper at a time.

A postgraduate in social sciences with a degree in botany, Jayakumar hails from Mulakutharakudi, one of the 26 tribal settlements in Edamalakkudy. His small spices and nuts outlet, SPICZONUTZZ, opened on February 23 along the highway leading to Munnar, making produce cultivated deep inside forest settlements available to consumers directly.

“We have 9.5 acres of land in Mulakutharakudi where pepper, cardamom, coffee and other crops are cultivated,” Jayakumar said. “When we sell our produce at spot prices to traders, the returns rarely reflect the hard work we put in. When we sell it ourselves, we are able to earn better,” he added.

Though Edamalakkudy was officially declared Kerala’s first tribal panchayat in 2010, it remains one of the most isolated regions in the state. Lack of motorable roads has long shaped the economic realities of its residents.

Farmers are forced to transport produce, often by hiring specialised jeeps at high fare, through rugged forest paths and river crossings to reach market centres such as Munnar. The expense frequently outweighs profits, leaving settlers with little option but to sell their harvest at low prices to traders. The isolation leaves farmers vulnerable to exploitation, with traders dictating prices for cardamom, pepper and other produce.