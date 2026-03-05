Ending 63 years of close association, Sudhakaran to part ways with CPM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Posing a fresh headache to the CPM ahead of elections, party veteran G Sudhakaran has announced his decision to part ways with the party. Indicating his decision to sever ties with the party after 63 long years, the veteran came down heavily on the party leadership including state secretary M V Govindan.

In a social media post on Wednesday, the former minister said he decided not to renew his party membership during the 2026 membership scrutiny period. Sudhakaran also shared a video of M V Govindan’s response to a question on Sudhakaran at a press conference.

In his post, Sudhakaran noted that the state secretary, while replying to a question at a press conference, used an inappropriate remark implying that he was not a person who deserves any special consideration and even laughed mockingly. According to him, no one has been willing to question or correct any of these matters.

Stating that he does not wish to cause difficulty to the leaders by continuing in the party, Sudhakaran said he has voluntarily decided not to renew his membership during the scrutiny period. He added that he will continue to stand firm with lakhs of people in upholding the ideals and principles he abides by.

In the post, he even noted that he stayed away from the state committee in 2022 and has since functioned as a branch committee member under the Alappuzha district committee.