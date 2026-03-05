Kerala proposes dedicated chapter on human-wildlife conflict in 1972 Act

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala on Wednesday proposed the creation of a new chapter on human-wildlife-conflict-mitigation in the 1972 Wildlife Protection Act, inspired by the success of the tiger conservation chapter in the Act.

The state Wildlife Board observed that it is difficult to follow procedures under existing provisions and sections in the Act.

The board proposed the constitution of an expert committee chaired by the Chief Wildlife Warden to prepare a draft for the chapter.

The wildlife board observed that a dedicated chapter is required to facilitate timely decision making and proper implementation of measures proportional to the gravity of the situation.

"In 2006, a comprehensive chapter on tiger conservation was added to the Wildlife Act. It was a Kerala-model based on the Periyar Tiger Reserve. Similarly, the board is now proposing such a chapter so as to comprehensively address human-wildlife conflicts. These include compensation, habitat conservation, population control and assistance from local bodies. The new chapter would deal with all these aspects," said sources.