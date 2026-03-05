SSLC, Plus One exams begin on Thursday

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The SSLC, Plus One higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examinations will begin on Thursday.

As many as 4.18 lakh students have registered for the SSLC examinations. There are 3,031 exam centres across the State, the Gulf, and Lakshadweep. The students will sit for the First Language Part I exam on Thursday.

A total of 4.11 lakh students will appear for the Plus One exams here in 1984 centres. 26,821 students will also appear in the Plus One vocational higher secondary examinations across 389 centres.

The Plus Two examinations will begin on Friday, with 4.57 lakh students attending the exams in higher secondary and 26,820 students in the vocational higher secondary boards.

Notably, the state government had postponed the SSLC and Higher Secondary examinations until March 7 in the Gulf countries due to the ongoing unrest in West Asian countries.

The SSLC results will be out by the third week of May. The Plus One admissions will begin on the day after the results, and the classes will begin by June 18.