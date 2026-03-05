Talk of P K Sasi opening CPM rebel meet as new-party buzz gathers pace

PALAKKAD: In a fresh development that underlines the growing fissures within the CPM in Palakkad, party rebels have announced that former Shoranur MLA P K Sasi will inaugurate their district-level convention on Thursday.
The meeting, called under the banner of the ‘Palakkad District Marxist Collective’, will be held at the Sree Parvathy Mandapam in Palakkad at 10am. Sasi, a former district secretariat member who stepped down as chairman of the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) last month, has been projected by the rebel faction as the chief guest for the event.
Satheesh M, one of the leaders of the rebel group and a former CPM area committee member and Kozhinjampara grama panchayat president, said Sasi’s participation has been confirmed. “This is not a convention of party members, but a meeting of former CPM leaders from across the district. Notwithstanding, at least 600 people will participate in the convention. We also expect at least half a dozen senior district-level CPM leaders to join the convention,” Satheesh, who was expelled from the party last October, told TNIE.
At the same time, when contacted, Sasi maintained that he has not taken a decision on attending the event. “They invited me and I told them I may consider it. I have not made a decision yet,” he clarified.
Rebel camp sources indicated that the group is preparing to launch a new political party under Sasi’s leadership. The proposed outfit is expected to align with the UDF and face the upcoming assembly elections as part of the opposition alliance. The Congress state leadership has already offered Sasi the Ottapalam seat.
Rumblings in Cong
Meanwhile, a section of Congress leaders in Palakkad approached the KPCC leadership on Wednesday, urging it not to field Sasi as the UDF candidate in Ottapalam. They instead proposed the name of KPCC secretary P Harigovindan as candidate, citing his local acceptability and popularity.
A campaign to field Harigovindan as candidate has already started on social media. Meanwhile, party sources said that if Sasi confirms his candidature in Ottapalam, the Shoranur seat may be considered for Harigovindan as part of a possible seat adjustment.