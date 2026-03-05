Talk of P K Sasi opening CPM rebel meet as new-party buzz gathers pace

PALAKKAD: In a fresh development that underlines the growing fissures within the CPM in Palakkad, party rebels have announced that former Shoranur MLA P K Sasi will inaugurate their district-level convention on Thursday.

The meeting, called under the banner of the ‘Palakkad District Marxist Collective’, will be held at the Sree Parvathy Mandapam in Palakkad at 10am. Sasi, a former district secretariat member who stepped down as chairman of the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) last month, has been projected by the rebel faction as the chief guest for the event.

Satheesh M, one of the leaders of the rebel group and a former CPM area committee member and Kozhinjampara grama panchayat president, said Sasi’s participation has been confirmed. “This is not a convention of party members, but a meeting of former CPM leaders from across the district. Notwithstanding, at least 600 people will participate in the convention. We also expect at least half a dozen senior district-level CPM leaders to join the convention,” Satheesh, who was expelled from the party last October, told TNIE.

At the same time, when contacted, Sasi maintained that he has not taken a decision on attending the event. “They invited me and I told them I may consider it. I have not made a decision yet,” he clarified.