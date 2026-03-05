War chokes flower & vegetable supply from Kerala to Europe

KOCHI: Even the gods are not spared in wars. Until recently, temples in London and Paris bloomed each morning with jasmine and bael leaves flown out of Thiruvananthapuram, touching Dubai at dawn and Europe by dusk. Today, those same flowers have to take a detour through Bengaluru — at nearly twice the freight bill and with no guarantee of timely delivery.

What makes the crisis peculiar? It is not trade to and from West Asia that has stalled, rather it is the transshipment lifeline — Indian cargo merely passing through West Asian hubs — that is gasping for air. For decades, Indian exporters have relied on Gulf gateways for both sea and air cargo. Now, with key hubs caught in a geopolitical crosscurrent, alternatives are scarce, expensive and logistically strained.

The fallout is visible across sectors. Fruits, vegetables, flowers and perishable grocery consignments bound for Europe, US, and Canada are facing delays, rising freight costs, and, in some cases, spoilage risks. What was once a seamless overnight movement has turned into a logistical maze.

No one can speak about the fresh set of challenges as much as Thiruvananthapuram-based Krishna Traders. In business for over 45 years, the firm has supplied fresh vegetables, fruits, and temple flowers to Indian communities abroad. It now runs a retail outlet in Birmingham, serving a diaspora that expects Kerala’s freshness on its shelves.

“The absence of a direct flight from Kochi or Thiruvananthapuram is hurting us badly. We now have to truck fresh cargo to Bengaluru and then forward it. Freight charges have almost doubled, and cargo space is tight,” Manoj Raveendranath, partner of Krishna Traders, told TNIE.