War chokes flower & vegetable supply from Kerala to Europe

KOCHI: Even the gods are not spared in wars. Until recently, temples in London and Paris bloomed each morning with jasmine and bael leaves flown out of Thiruvananthapuram, touching Dubai at dawn and Europe by dusk. Today, those same flowers have to take a detour through Bengaluru — at nearly twice the freight bill and with no guarantee of timely delivery.
What makes the crisis peculiar? It is not trade to and from West Asia that has stalled, rather it is the transshipment lifeline — Indian cargo merely passing through West Asian hubs — that is gasping for air. For decades, Indian exporters have relied on Gulf gateways for both sea and air cargo. Now, with key hubs caught in a geopolitical crosscurrent, alternatives are scarce, expensive and logistically strained.
The fallout is visible across sectors. Fruits, vegetables, flowers and perishable grocery consignments bound for Europe, US, and Canada are facing delays, rising freight costs, and, in some cases, spoilage risks. What was once a seamless overnight movement has turned into a logistical maze.
No one can speak about the fresh set of challenges as much as Thiruvananthapuram-based Krishna Traders. In business for over 45 years, the firm has supplied fresh vegetables, fruits, and temple flowers to Indian communities abroad. It now runs a retail outlet in Birmingham, serving a diaspora that expects Kerala’s freshness on its shelves.
“The absence of a direct flight from Kochi or Thiruvananthapuram is hurting us badly. We now have to truck fresh cargo to Bengaluru and then forward it. Freight charges have almost doubled, and cargo space is tight,” Manoj Raveendranath, partner of Krishna Traders, told TNIE.
Global shipping major Maersk, in its latest advisory, flagged that countries such as the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq and Iran have either suspended or restricted their airspace. “We have suspended all new bookings between the India Subcontinent (India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka) and the Upper Gulf markets of UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Iraq, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia (Dammam and Jubail only),” it added.
Air connectivity has taken a hit as well. Air India Cargo reported that, in view of the developing situation in parts of the Middle East, all Air India and Air India Express flights to and from the region have been suspended until further notice, leading to temporary disruptions in other sectors as well.
For exporters with consignments already on the move, uncertainty is mounting. Ubais Ali of Mezhukkattil Mills, a prominent supplier of coconut products, has 15 containers stranded across sea routes, ports and transshipment terminals, with no clarity on delivery timelines. His company exports coconut powder, desiccated coconut, and oil, largely to West Asia and newer destinations such as Ireland and Scotland.
“The migration of students and dependents of nurses has spurred the establishment of retail stores and restaurants abroad to cater to expatriates. These first-generation retailers are driving demand for Kerala- and Malayali-specific products — rice, vegetables, banana leaves, chips, coconut oil, coconut paste, and desiccated coconut,” Ali said, noting a sharp surge in exports to these emerging markets compared to traditional ones.
Tomson Cyril, managing director of Palat Group, said exporters are scrambling to identify alternative routes as cargo remains stranded, with no operation through the West Asian corridor. His company ships nearly 200 products — from breakfast powders and pickles to jams, squashes and masala blends — to West Asia, Europe and other migrant-heavy destinations. “Operators are now asking for risk surcharges. We are also among the largest exporters of cardamom, and that too is stuck. Most of our routes are via West Asia and only rarely through Colombo. Six of our containers are already at sea. Now we have to explore other routes. Costs will go up. Everything is uncertain,” he added.
