Young night owls on the rise in Kerala, study rings alarm bells

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Uncovering a concerning development, the State Youth Commission has found that over 86% of youngsters aged 18-25 are sleeping late, drifting from the concept of sleep being a biological need. Primarily attributed to excessive gadget usage, the study also found that the quality of sleep among youngsters is also dipping, with 67% of them going to sleep after 11pm, and 29.6% of them sleeping for six hours or less.

Excessive screen time remains the key reason for sleep disruption among both females (46.8%) and males (44.5%), followed by irregular sleep routines and academic/work stress. A copy of the ‘Lifestyle Transformations and Well-being of Youth’ report, based on a survey of 1,969 individuals, has been handed over to the chief minister. The study was carried out by mental health experts and subject experts, with the cooperation of MSW and MSc psychology students from across the state.

Throwing light into behaviours in the digital space, the study notes that 74.2% of youngsters show greater awareness of the sensible use of technology, On a comforting note, it suggests that using social media as an escape mechanism from distressing emotions is not a predominant phenomenon, with 32.2% opining that they do not consider social media to be an effective coping mechanism. Additionally, 76.7% consider gaming largely as a normalised and socially regulated leisure activity rather than an addictive behaviour. Notably, 77.7% believe that social media plays a crucial role in the increasing violence among the youth.